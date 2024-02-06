Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.40.

TSCO opened at $230.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

