Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $171.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $154.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

