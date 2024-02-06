Coursera (NYSE:COUR) PT Raised to $25.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.82.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $17.62 on Friday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $932,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,363,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $932,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,363,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $91,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,164,428.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,248,990 shares of company stock valued at $24,812,399 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 43.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,390,000 after purchasing an additional 570,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,436 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,039,000 after acquiring an additional 291,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

