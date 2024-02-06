FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

