BMO Capital Markets Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.84.
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
