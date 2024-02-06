Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Saputo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$31.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$34.31.

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$27.64 on Friday. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$25.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. The firm has a market cap of C$11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Saputo had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.9541724 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Atherton purchased 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.91 per share, with a total value of C$198,173.25. Company insiders own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

