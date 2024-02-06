Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$75.50

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$74.50 to C$75.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.58.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

About Rogers Communications

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$63.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.15 and a 12-month high of C$67.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54.



Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

