Oscar Health (OSCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.18. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oscar Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Oscar Health Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of OSCR opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. Oscar Health has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.
In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $2,779,683.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,097.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $137,030.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,979.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $2,779,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,097.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,227 shares of company stock worth $3,161,751. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in Oscar Health by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,427,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $13,349,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 512.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.
