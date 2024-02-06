EnerSys (ENS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect EnerSys to post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect EnerSys to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ENS opened at $96.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.20. EnerSys has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $113.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,527,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after purchasing an additional 324,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 213,606 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 172,789 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $10,725,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

