New York Times (NYT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect New York Times to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New York Times to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE:NYT opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.08. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27.

New York Times Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter valued at $234,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

