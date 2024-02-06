Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens downgraded Columbia Banking System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.13.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 2.2 %

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, VP Christopher Merrywell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,832.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clint Stein purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Merrywell purchased 5,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,832.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 32,448 shares of company stock valued at $670,119. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,492,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,517,000 after purchasing an additional 390,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,751 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,079,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.