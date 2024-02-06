Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $305.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $269.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

