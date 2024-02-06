Barclays Increases Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $55.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.84.

CTVA stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

