Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPD. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

EPD stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

