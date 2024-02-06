Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $68.00 at JMP Securities

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.55.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $60.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,653. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

