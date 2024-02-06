Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $177.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.18.

DOV stock opened at $159.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Dover has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

