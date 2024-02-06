Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $62.00 at Oppenheimer

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTVA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Corteva from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.84.

Shares of CTVA opened at $51.80 on Friday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

