DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Shares of DHX opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DHI Group by 394.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 47,506 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DHI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DHI Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 45,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DHI Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,750,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DHI Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,169,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 163,094 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

