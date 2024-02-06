International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

International Paper Stock Down 1.5 %

IP opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

