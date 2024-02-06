Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GFI. Morgan Stanley cut Gold Fields from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFI

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE GFI opened at $14.17 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 900.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.