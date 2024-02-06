Copa (NYSE:CPA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

NYSE CPA opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.29. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copa will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,060,000 after purchasing an additional 345,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,728,000 after acquiring an additional 280,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

