Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.7 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.51.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 89,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 564,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,286,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

