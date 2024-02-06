NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
