Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1,475.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MKL. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,412.50.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Markel Group

Markel Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,418.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,421.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,446.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.