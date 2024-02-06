MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $92.00 at UBS Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered MasTec from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Shares of MTZ opened at $67.96 on Friday. MasTec has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.87 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

