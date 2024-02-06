StockNews.com Lowers LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $4.38 on Friday. LG Display has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 45.72% and a negative net margin of 22.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that LG Display will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 39.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

