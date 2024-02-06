StockNews.com Lowers LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.
LG Display Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $4.38 on Friday. LG Display has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 45.72% and a negative net margin of 22.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that LG Display will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
