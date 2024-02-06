Wells Fargo & Company Increases Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $130.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $126.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $127.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.98. The company has a market cap of $319.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 901.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,598 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,178 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,894,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,609,000 after purchasing an additional 327,286 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 315,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

