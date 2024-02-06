Financial Contrast: Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Asset Management has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Abacus Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 4.36 $1.92 billion $1.21 32.81 Abacus Life N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Asset Management and Abacus Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 1 3 6 1 2.64 Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus price target of $41.59, suggesting a potential upside of 4.76%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Abacus Life.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Abacus Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management 51.79% 91.07% 63.58% Abacus Life N/A -24.89% -10.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Abacus Life on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

