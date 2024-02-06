Comparing Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 2.77% 0.76% 0.11% Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 20.73% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $8.36 million 3.73 $930,000.00 $0.04 96.50 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 2.88 $13.81 million $2.19 14.08

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. It also invests in mortgage-backed securities. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal MHC.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

