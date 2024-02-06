Analyzing Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) and Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF)

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) and Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cryoport and Prosegur Cash’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryoport $237.28 million 3.04 -$37.33 million ($1.13) -13.05 Prosegur Cash N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Prosegur Cash has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cryoport.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryoport -19.73% -8.83% -4.53% Prosegur Cash N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Cryoport shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Cryoport shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cryoport and Prosegur Cash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryoport 0 5 1 0 2.17 Prosegur Cash 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cryoport currently has a consensus price target of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 23.00%. Given Cryoport’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cryoport is more favorable than Prosegur Cash.

Summary

Cryoport beats Prosegur Cash on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc. provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services. It also provides CRYOGENE, an unparalleled solution that offers pre-clinical temperature-controlled biological materials management services comprising specimen storage, processing, collection, and retrieval; CRYOPD, a temperature-controlled logistics solution, which include temperature-controlled packaging and transport solutions from cryogenic temperature to controlled ambient; and IntegriCell services that comprise apheresis/leukapheresis collection, Cryoshuttle transportation, cryo-process optimization and processing. In addition, the company offers MVE Biological Solutions' Fusion cryogenic system, a self-sustaining cryogenic freezer; and MVE Biological Solutions' Vario cryogenic system, a cryogenic freezer system that supports temperatures between -20°C and -150°C. Further, it provides biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; frozen biological specimens transportation; and incoming and outgoing biological specimens management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence. It also provides cash processing and automation services, such as counting, processing, and packaging, as well as coin recycling, cash flow control, and monitoring systems; ATM solutions comprising planning, loading, monitoring, first- and second-tier maintenance, and balancing services; collection and payment management; foreign exchange currency services; and cash planning and forecasting services. In addition, the company offers self-service cash machines that provide cash deposit, recycling, bank notes and coins dispensing, and invoice payments services; and added-value outsourcing services for banks, such as multiagency, cheque processing, and related administrative services, as well as teller outsourcing service. It serves in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, France, Austria, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, the Philippines, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, India, Singapore, Indonesia, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Prosegur Cash, S.A. is a subsidiary of Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A.

