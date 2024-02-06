Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ashland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ashland by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,440,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,130,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ashland by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,624,000 after purchasing an additional 560,916 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ashland by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ashland by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH stock opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ashland has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $108.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

