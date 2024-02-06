Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.33.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.8 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.