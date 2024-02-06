Brokerages Set Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Target Price at $54.00

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Community Bank System by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBU opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 71.15%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

