Head to Head Comparison: Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) versus Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY)

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Free Report) and Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.74%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics -333.90% -74.94% -33.51% Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

29.9% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics $22.66 million 16.77 -$150.66 million ($0.94) -17.77 Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orchard Therapeutics.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics beats Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchard Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a gene therapy company, research, develops, and commercialize hematopoietic stem cell and gene therapies in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Germany. It offers OTL-200, an ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of patients with metachromatic leukodystrophy under the Libmeldy brand; and Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral vector-based gene therapy for the treatment of adenosine deaminase deficiency. The company's program for neurodegenerative disorders comprises clinical proof of concept-stage program, which includes OTL-203 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I and OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, or MPS-IIIA; and pre-clinical program, OTL-204 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia with progranulin mutations. In addition, it develops program for immunological disorders consist of pre-clinical programs, which includes OTL-104 for Crohn's disease with mutations in the nucleotide-binding oligomerization domain-containing protein 2; and OTL-105 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of January 24, 2024, Orchard Therapeutics plc operates as a subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd..

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). The company's pipeline products include CUV9900, an alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone analogue; Parvysmelanotide (VLRX001), which provoke prolonged cellular activity; and PRÉNUMBRA, a liquid injectable formulation of afamelanotide. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.