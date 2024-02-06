Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.82.

MODG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,500.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,775 shares of company stock valued at $228,773. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 270,000.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 3.3 %

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

