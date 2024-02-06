Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $170.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.79.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $121.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 2.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $15,561,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $24,204,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

