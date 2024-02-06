PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.25.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 3.9 %

PFSI stock opened at $89.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $94.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $243,883.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,645.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $1,266,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,113,545.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 3,077 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $243,883.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,645.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,301 shares of company stock valued at $20,247,015. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.