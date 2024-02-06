Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.67. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $223,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

