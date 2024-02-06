SAP (NYSE:SAP) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $177.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.78. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $112.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.54.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

