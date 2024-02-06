Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $311.22.

NYSE SHW opened at $304.49 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

