Raymond James Increases Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target to $127.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $106.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RVTY. Evercore ISI raised shares of Revvity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Revvity in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.91.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. Revvity has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $144.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Revvity by 84.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

