WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.92.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $78.03 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.