Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

