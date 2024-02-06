Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPR. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.59.

TPR opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after purchasing an additional 210,261 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

