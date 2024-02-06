Citigroup Boosts Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $51.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

