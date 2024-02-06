Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
View Our Latest Research Report on EVBN
Evans Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,137 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $64,152.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,610.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lee C. Wortham acquired 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.23 per share, for a total transaction of $80,764.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,760.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,137 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $64,152.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,610.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 11,473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evans Bancorp
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.