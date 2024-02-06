Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $151.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 64.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,452,000 after buying an additional 62,259 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

J stock opened at $137.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.