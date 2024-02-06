Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $88.00 at Raymond James

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.91.

Get Aflac alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Aflac

Aflac Stock Down 0.6 %

AFL opened at $76.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 128,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 21,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.