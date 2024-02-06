Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Lonza Group in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lonza Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

Lonza Group Company Profile

LZAGY opened at $51.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

