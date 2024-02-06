Stifel Nicolaus Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,560.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMG. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,301.89.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,470.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,294.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2,065.80. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,506.07.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.